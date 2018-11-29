MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another sloppy weekend snowstorm appears ready to blow over the Midwest, and this time it doesn’t look like it’ll miss Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch, stretching from Montana to the Minnesota-Iowa border. The watch goes into effect Saturday morning and will last through Sunday morning.

Currently, southern Minnesota is in the storm’s predicted path. Weather officials say communities from Marshall to Red Wing could see significant snow, possibly up to 8 inches in some areas.

A winter storm watch has been posted across southern MN for Saturday into Sunday morning for the threat of heavy snow. Accumulations up to 8" will be possible, with the heaviest snow currently expected along the I-90 corridor. #mnwx #wiwx ☃️ pic.twitter.com/OFWkUcpNPA — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 29, 2018

The storm line looks to fall just short of the Twin Cities. However, meteorologist Matt Brickman says a clearer picture of the storm’s path will come Friday morning.

Weather officials say the weekend storm is shaping up to arrive in Minnesota Saturday morning as a mix of freezing rain and snow before transitioning to only snow in the afternoon.

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 35 mph, creating treacherous road conditions, especially on Interstate 90 and Interstate 35 near the Iowa border.

The weekend storm tracking toward Minnesota will come on the heels of a smaller storm that left much of the state, including the Twin Cities, with a couple inches of snow.

The mid-week storm was the biggest snow event seen in the metro so far this season, which resulted in hundreds of crashes. The 2.3 inches that fell in the metro could well be eclipsed if the coming weekend system shifts north.