MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say they have identified a man who allegedly stole a BMW and struck an unmarked squad car in Columbia Heights last week.

Michael Edward Stephen White, 32, of Minneapolis, has been identified as the suspect and is currently in custody at the Hennepin County jail on unrelated charges. On Friday, the Anoka County Attorney’s Office charged White with four felonies, including second-degree assault, theft, criminal property damage, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

On Nov. 19, police responded just before 8:30 a.m. to a call of a suspicious person sleeping in a BMW in the 4200 block of 3rd Street Northeast. While officers were trying to identify the suspect, police say White drove toward an officer, causing him to jump out of the way. White then struck the squad car, causing considerable damage, and fled the scene.

The unoccupied BMW was later recovered in Fridley, and officers determined it was stolen from Minnetonka.