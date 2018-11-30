Filed Under:Columbia Heights, Criminal Property Damage, Michael Edward Stephen White, Theft

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say they have identified a man who allegedly stole a BMW and struck an unmarked squad car in Columbia Heights last week.

Michael Edward Stephen White, 32, of Minneapolis, has been identified as the suspect and is currently in custody at the Hennepin County jail on unrelated charges. On Friday, the Anoka County Attorney’s Office charged White with four felonies, including second-degree assault, theft, criminal property damage, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

On Nov. 19, police responded just before 8:30 a.m. to a call of a suspicious person sleeping in a BMW in the 4200 block of 3rd Street Northeast. While officers were trying to identify the suspect, police say White drove toward an officer, causing him to jump out of the way. White then struck the squad car, causing considerable damage, and fled the scene.

The unoccupied BMW was later recovered in Fridley, and officers determined it was stolen from Minnetonka.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.