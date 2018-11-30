Filed Under:Fire, Homeless Camp, Homelessness, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There was another fire at the Minneapolis homeless camp overnight.

City fire officials say the call came in shortly after 1 a.m. Friday for crews to respond to the Franklin Hiawatha encampment.

Six or more tents were on fire when firefighters arrived. They quickly knocked down the flames, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Earlier this month, another fire broke out at the camp on Nov. 19. In that fire, about 10 tents were damaged.

Following the first fire, city officials expressed concern that fires could be a trend this winter as people in the encampment are heating their tents with propane.

