MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The last day of this frigid November will bring above-average temperatures, with highs in the Twin Cities climbing above freezing on Friday.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says Friday afternoon will bring peeks of sunshine, so expect conditions on roads and sidewalks to be sloppy and wet with snowmelt.

As for the weekend, a snowstorm is tracking toward Minnesota, with the southwestern corner of the state expected to bear the brunt of the wintry weather.

Snow totals could stack as high as 8 inches in some areas. In the Twin Cities, it’s possible that 2 to 3 inches could accumulate, with larger totals in the south metro.

