MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A major milestone was reached for a major transportation project in the Twin Cities.

Sen. Tina Smith was on hand at the groundbreaking for the Southwest Southwest Light Rail Transit project Friday afternoon in Hopkins.

Federal officials approved the $2 billion project earlier this month.

The Southwest line will have 16 stations, starting in Minneapolis and ending in Eden Prairie.

“This day has been long-awaited and hard-earned,” Gov. Mark Dayton said. “The Southwest Light Rail Transit project is a critical economic development project for the people of Minnesota. When complete, it will improve many thousands of lives from Eden Prairie to North Minneapolis. It will create new jobs, reduce highway congestion, and better connect Minnesotans to one another.”

It’s expected to create 7,500 construction jobs.

Trains should start carrying passengers in 2023.