MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An inmate who escaped from the Hennepin County jail is back in custody after being on the run for three hours, and additional details have emerged regarding the Wednesday morning escape.

Michael Simon broke through a seventh story window at the Hennepin County Jail. According to a new search warrant, Simon made his way to the top of the 4th Street skyway before heading into a parking lot.

Michael Simon (credit: Hennepin Co. Jail)

The warrant says Simon then called a 78-year-old woman who has visited him in jail and asked her to pick him up at the New Brighton Target before they were apprehended.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is now involved in two investigations: one criminal investigation to determine if Simon should face any charges, and the other is an internal investigation to determine what went wrong.

Police say Simon is now in state prison with tougher security. Prosecutors have not filed charges against him.

