Trans Teen Posts Video Of School Staff Opening Bathroom Stall On HerA video posted to Facebook is going viral as it appears to show a Twin Cities transgender teen being confronted in a bathroom by school staff, who at one point open a stall door as she’s sitting on the toilet.

‘I’m Sorry’: Loren Gafner Sentenced In Tristan Robinson’s MurderAn Anoka County judge sentenced a man to more than 10 years in prison Thursday for the murder of a teenager during a drug deal that went bad. Eighteen-year-old Loren Gafner, of St. Francis, apologized in court Thursday. In September, he pled guilty to second-degree murder. He was driving the car that killed 17-year-old Tristan Robinson in Andover last November. Davieon Maddox, 18, and a juvenile were also charged in the case.

34-Year-Old Son In Custody After Mother’s Death Ruled HomicidePolice say a Bena man is in custody after the death of his 54-year-old mother. Her death was ruled a homicide due to multiple stab wounds.

Why Are So Many Malls In Minnesota Called (Blank)-dale?Southdale came first in 1956, followed by what used to be Brookdale Center in 1962. Rosedale was the third in the family in 1969 and Ridgedale came last in 1974.

Hastings Assistant Principal To Step Down After Misusing School FundsA Hastings High School assistant principal, Joshua Mclay, is stepping down following an investigation into school money that was spent on sports tickets, found after someone noticed a charge for tickets to a Notre Dame game.

WCCO Viewers’ Choice For Best Fire Department In MinnesotaIt is a typical day at Elk River's Fire Station No. 2, where safety is obviously job one. Fire Lieutenant Mark Lees instructs a group of local women on the proper installation and use of child safety seats. When the course is concluded, these women will be certified to conduct child seat safety checks throughout the community. It seems, being safety conscious is just the way things are here in Elk River.

St. Paul School Starts GoFundMe To Pay Off Lunch DebtNo child should have to go hungry. That's why a local charter school is trying to help pay off lunch debt for families in need.

NFC Playoff Picture: Who's Most, Least Likely To Make PostseasonWith five games left, here's what the playoff picture looks like in the NFC prior to tonight's New Orleans vs. Dallas matchup.

Sex Trafficking On The North ShoreMen stalking girls at schools and malls only to sell them for sex isn't just happening in other countries. Sex trafficking happens every day in Minnesota.

Man Pleads Guilty To Ejaculating Into Co-Worker's CoffeeA 34-year-old Blaine man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge accusing him of ejaculating on a co-worker's desk and in her coffee.