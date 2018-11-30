MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the officer or city official who put “racist” decorations on a Christmas tree in north Minneapolis’ 4th Precinct police station will be fired.
The mayor issued the stern statement Friday, after images appeared on social media, showing a Christmas tree in the precinct decorated with empty Takis bags, Newport cigarette boxes and Popeyes Chicken cups.
“This behavior is racist, despicable, and is well beneath the standards of any person who serves the city of Minneapolis,” Frey said, adding that the offending party must be immediately fired to send a clear message that such conduct will not be tolerated.
This is a photo of a racist and derogatory Christmas tree at the Minneapolis 4th precinct. @jeremiah4north @CunninghamMPLS @Jacob_Frey We must demand an apology and commitment to build better community relations. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/xNq4CUZUu5
— North by Northside (@northxnorthside) November 30, 2018
Earlier on Friday, Minneapolis City Council member Phillipe Cunningham posted to Facebook, saying he spoke with precinct inspector Aaron Biard, who said the inappropriate decorations were removed the day they were put up.
According to Cunningham, the decorations were put up as a prank by an officer. He added that there’ll be an outreach event for the community and cultural sensitivity training for officers.
Here is Mayor Frey’s full statement:
“This behavior is racist, despicable, and is well beneath the standards of any person who serves the city of Minneapolis. The offending party will be fired before the day is over. Shifting the culture of the police department requires swift and decisive action. Termination is necessary – both to discipline the officer and to send a clear message: Chief Arradondo and I will not tolerate conduct that departs from our values.”
That’s all it is, a prank! Thurman Blevins? A prank! Jamar Clark? Prank. All of these shootings of unarmed black men by Minneapolis police? Harmless PRANKS, and not a lethally toxic mix of authoritarianism, racism, denials and cover ups. PRANKS.