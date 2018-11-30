MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The worst of the massive snowstorm threatening the Midwest this weekend looks to clip southwestern Minnesota, and accumulating snow is expected to reach as far north as the Twin Cities metro.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Rock County, in extreme southwestern Minnesota. The storm threatens to glaze the area with a thin layer of ice Saturday morning and top it with up to 7 inches of snow.

A winter storm still has it's eyes set on southern MN this weekend. Main uncertainties now are with timing precip onset in southern MN (seeing a slowing trend) and how quickly does precipitation change from a freezing rain/snow mix to just snow on Saturday. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/inpyNTp4t5 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 30, 2018

Meanwhile, much of southern Minnesota is under a winter storm watch. Freezing rain is possible Saturday morning before snow moves into the area, dumping anywhere from 4 to 7 inches of snow on a line stretching from Marshall to Red Wing.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, and will create treacherous driving conditions Saturday, especially on Interstate 90 and Interstate 35 near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

The Twin Cities also looks to see accumulating snow, with totals similar to Wednesday’s overnight storm. According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, the metro will likely see 1 to 3 inches of snow, with the biggest totals likely in the south metro.

“It’s going to be that kind of wet, messy snow,” Brickman said, adding that temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be at or above freezing.

The storm is expected to push out of Minnesota on Sunday.

Following the weekend storm, the sun looks to come out Monday, when temperatures will be slightly below average, in the mid-20s.