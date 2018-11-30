  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul City Council will vote next week on a $75,000 settlement for a man bitten by a police dog this summer.

Police were in Glenn Slaughter’s neighborhood in July searching for a suspect. They say a K-9 officer’s collar broke, and the dog was not responding to commands to release.

glenn slaughter St. Paul Council To Vote On Settlement For Man Bit By Police Dog

Glenn Slaughter (credit: CBS)

This was the third bite incident involving the St. Paul Police canine unit and an innocent person in the past two years. Since then, Chief Todd Axtell has implemented new restrictions on the K-9 unit.

