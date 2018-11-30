  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Apple River Township, Fatal Crash, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 38-year-old woman died Thursday evening in western Wisconsin after she tried to turn onto a highway intersection and was T-boned by a pickup truck.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 8 near Apple River Township.

Tori Isler, of Amery, Wisconsin, was stopped at the County Road H intersection when she tried to turn onto the highway’s westbound lanes.

Midway through the turn, she collided with a pickup truck, which slammed into the driver’s side of her Chevrolet Cavalier.

Isler died at the scene.

The pickup’s driver, 54-year-old Kevin Bunker of St. Croix falls, Wisconsin, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

