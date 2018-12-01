MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thirty-five fishermen were rescued Saturday after a crack opened in the ice, trapping them on a floe in Duluth.

According to CBS 3 Duluth, the fishermen were rescued Saturday just before noon near Park Point.

The Duluth Fire Department says the path back to land was blocked after a crack opened in the ice. A strong wind pushed the ice, opening the crack, officials said.

Acting Fire Chief Mark Herman says hypothermia is a real threat and warns people that it’s very dangerous to be on ice at this time of year.