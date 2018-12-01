MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two men were able to escape to safety after an ATV went through the ice on a lake southwest of Alexandria on Friday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV that went through the ice on Lake Oscar. Two men had taken the ATV out on the lake to fish. When they were returning, the ATV fell through the ice and sunk to the bottom.

Authorities say the two, a 53-year-old Osakis man and 26-year-old Lakeville man, were able to pull themselves from the water and onto the ice, and got to a friend’s nearby fish house. They waited at the fish house for authorities to arrive.

They located authorities and were checked by first responders at the scene. The two warmed up in an ambulance and were released with no injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it serves as a reminder that ice conditions are not safe for ATVs and vehicles. Ice needs to be at least five to seven inches thick for ATVs and eight to 12 inches for vehicles.