MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several buses are experiencing delays throughout the Twin Cities Saturday evening as snow continues falling.

As of 5 p.m., Metro Transit reports 66 percent of buses are running behind with an average delay of 18 minutes.

The light rail lines are currently on schedule, and Route 6 buses are on a snow detour.

