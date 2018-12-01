ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Governor Mark Dayton on Saturday ordered flags across Minnesota to be flown at half-staff in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush died Friday night at the age of 94. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and had been battling health issues since his wife’s death in May.

All U.S. and Minnesota flags will be flown at half-staff for a period of up to 30 days. Bush was the 41st President of the United States and was a decorated navy pilot.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar released a statement Saturday on Bush’s death.

“America has lost a true leader. George H.W. Bush was the last World War II veteran to serve as President. He was a true statesman, and he treated both his friends and rivals with grace and dignity. He also viewed the world through the lens of history, which was often the guiding force in his approach to diplomacy. His commitment to country was unshakeable, and he instilled this value in his own children. My prayers are with the entire Bush family today.”