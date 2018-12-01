MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was slow going on area roadways Saturday when flakes began to fly. It left behind a slick mess for drivers, but for the most part, Minnesotans took the snowfall in stride.

The fluffy stuff stuck to tree branches and everything in its path, creating a winter wonderland that resembled a snow globe.

Although pretty to see, it made travel tough. According to State Patrol, between 12 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, there were 191 crashes (18 with injury, 1 serious, 0 fatal) statewide, with 155 vehicle spinouts and six jackknifed semis.

“I saw several people just as they were starting to accelerate, their tires are starting to spin out,” Gage Myers said.

Spinning on bridges and overpasses — even main streets were a challenge for the newest of tires.

Myers wasted no time getting out of the car and into action, shoveling his walk while the snow continued to fall.

“I’ve always been the type of person to say, ‘You know, it’s better to get it over with, start clearing it as soon as it starts falling,'” Myers said.

Myers also made sure to clear the sidewalk in front of his neighbor’s yard.

“Getting in that Minnesota spirit of, you know, helping out, helping your neighbors,” he said.

For others, it was all about getting into the spirit of the season.

“On a snow day, what do you do? You go sledding, you play in the snow,” Jessica Holmes said.

Holmes and Nick Murray stopped their commute and took on a sledding hill in south Minneapolis.

“We drove here,” Holmes said. “You just take it slow and safe, and then you can still have fun. We live in Minnesota – we endure the elements, so we can like enjoy life.”

It was definitely play time for them, while just feet away cars attempted to get up the incline on a street that was covered with ice.