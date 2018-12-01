Officers On Leave After Offensive Minneapolis Police Christmas Tree Sparks OutrageA Minneapolis City Council member says swift action was taken recently after inappropriate decorations were put on a Christmas tree inside the city’s 4th Precinct police station. On social media, some called the decorations, which apparently consisted of empty Takis bags and Popeyes Chicken cups, “racist and derogatory.”

Weekend Storm Threatens Southern Minnesota With Heavy, Wet SnowThe worst of the massive snowstorm threatening the Midwest this weekend looks to clip southwestern Minnesota, and accumulating snow is expected to reach as far north as the Twin Cities metro.

Charges: Minnesota Mom Gives Baby Laxative In Apparent Starvation AttemptPolice say a Minnesota woman is set to appear in court on charges that she endangered her 9-month-old son by administering a mixture of a powdered laxative and water to his feeding tube in an alleged attempt to starve him.

Ground Broken For Southwest Light Rail LineThe Southwest line will have 16 stations, starting in Minneapolis and ending in Eden Prairie.

Trans Teen Posts Video Of School Staff Opening Bathroom Stall On HerA video posted to Facebook is going viral as it appears to show a Twin Cities transgender teen being confronted in a bathroom by school staff, who at one point open a stall door as she’s sitting on the toilet.

Michael Simon, Man Who Broke Out Of Minneapolis Jail, Now In State PrisonAn inmate who escaped from the Hennepin County jail is back in custody after being on the run for three hours, and additional details have emerged regarding the Wednesday morning escape.

Sex Trafficking On The North ShoreMen stalking girls at schools and malls only to sell them for sex isn't just happening in other countries. Sex trafficking happens every day in Minnesota.

Man, 21, Charged In September Assault Near Minnesota State FairMike Donnelly, 48, was found beaten at the intersection that evening after police were called. Doctors said he had bleeding and swelling on the brain.

Shane Zylstra Leads Mankato Football Into Nat’l QuarterfinalsThe statistics are simply ridiculous. More than 1,000 yards receiving. More than 19 yards a catch. Thirteen touchdowns in just 12 games. This after scoring 15 last year. As a sophomore. And playing in a run-heavy offense. Mankato receiver Shane Zylstra is absolutely tearing up Division II -- just like a certain someone used to do.

'I Actually Might Have A Chance': Twin Cities Gymnast Aiming For 2020 OlympicsThe Summer Olympics are still two years away, and many people haven’t even thought about them yet. But one local gymnast in the Twin Cities has had Tokyo 2020 on her mind for years.