MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.

Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus – “A Million Reasons to Believe” Holiday Concert
http://tcgmc.org/2018/09/18/6902/

Como-Harriet Streetcar “Holly Trolley”
https://trolleyride.org/events/holly-trolley/

Best of MN: Elk River Fire Department
https://www.elkrivermn.gov/174/Fire

St. Paul Grand Meander 2018
https://grandave.com/events/grand-meander-2018/

Brim Restaurant
https://www.brimrestaurant.com/

DeRusha Eats: Zoe Bakes
https://zoebakes.com/

U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic
https://www.usbankstadium.com/events/detail/usbs-basketball-classic

A Christmas Carol at the Guthrie Theater
https://www.guthrietheater.org/shows-and-tickets/2018-2019-season/a-christmas-carol/

