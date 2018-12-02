  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Askov Finlayson, Climate Change, Climate Generation, Eric Dayton, Keep the North Cold, Will Steger

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the holiday season upon us, many of us are looking for gifts.

In 2015, the Minneapolis store Askov Finlayson launched their “Keep the North Cold” Campaign, which featured a line of north hats and other products that continue to be a huge hit. Proceeds from the sale of the products go to benefit legendary polar explorer Will Steger’s nonprofit organization Climate Generation.

The partnership of Steger and Askov Finlayson co-founder Eric Dayton goes back years. In 2004, Dayton accompanied Steger on a six-month expedition into the Canadian Arctic.

Watch their interview with Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning for more on Keep the North Cold and climate change.

