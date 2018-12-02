WINSTED, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a snowmobiler who went underwater on a lake in central Minnesota.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders found the body of 52-year-old Lawrence Stifter of Winsted in Winsted Lake on Thursday afternoon.

The Star Tribune reports the sheriff’s office got a call Wednesday evening about a snowmobile possibly going into the water.

