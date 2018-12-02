  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lawrence Stifter, McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Snowmobiler Body Found, Winsted, Winsted Lake

WINSTED, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a snowmobiler who went underwater on a lake in central Minnesota.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders found the body of 52-year-old Lawrence Stifter of Winsted in Winsted Lake on Thursday afternoon.

The Star Tribune reports the sheriff’s office got a call Wednesday evening about a snowmobile possibly going into the water.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.