MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota football team learned its bowl game fate Sunday afternoon.

The Gophers became bowl eligible, finishing with a 6-6 record, after beating Wisconsin 37-15 in their regular season finale. The Gophers learned Sunday they are headed to the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. The game will be Dec. 26.

It’ll be the first bowl game for Minnesota under PJ Fleck. It’s also the Gophers’ first bowl game since 2016, when they beat Washington State in the Holiday Bowl 17-12. Tracy Claeys was dismissed as coach shortly after that game, and Fleck was hired.

The Gophers last played in the Quick Lane Bowl in 2015, a 21-14 win over Central Michigan.

Georgia Tech finished 7-5 on the season and 5-3 in the Coastal Division of the ACC. In their last three games, the Yellow Jackets beat Miami (FL) 27-21, beat Virginia 30-27 and lost their regular season finale 45-21 to Georgia.