  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMGarth: Live from Notre Dame!
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:30 PMTo Be Announced
    11:05 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Stabbing, Homicide, Minneapolis Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified a man who was killed in Minneapolis last week.

Patrick Darnell Thomas, 37, of Minneapolis, died last Tuesday from a stab wound to the chest. Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

RELATED: Authorities Investigating NE Mpls. Death As Possible Homicide

According to police, officers responded just after noon to the report of an unresponsive male on the 2600 block of Grand Street Northeast.

Upon arrival, officers found Thomas deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.