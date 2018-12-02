MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified a man who was killed in Minneapolis last week.

Patrick Darnell Thomas, 37, of Minneapolis, died last Tuesday from a stab wound to the chest. Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

RELATED: Authorities Investigating NE Mpls. Death As Possible Homicide

According to police, officers responded just after noon to the report of an unresponsive male on the 2600 block of Grand Street Northeast.

Upon arrival, officers found Thomas deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.