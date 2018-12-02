  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, according to police.

The St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Asbury Street at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been injured. That victim was taken to Regions Hospital.

Their condition has not been released. Authorities say one person was detained in connection with the incident. Police say they believe the incident started as a disagreement, and that the suspect and victim knew each other.

The incident remains under investigation.

