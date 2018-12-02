MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a 16-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car on Nov. 23 in Richfield.

Anabel Jazmin Gonzalez Rojas, 16, of Richfield, died the day after she was hit from complications of multiple blunt force injuries.

Police say Gonzalez Rojas was struck by a vehicle just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of 68th Street East and Cedar Avenue South in Richfield. She died at 6 p.m. the next day at Hennepin Healthcare.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.