Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Menomonie
(credit: Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WCCO) — A woman is dead after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Wisconsin Monday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the accident around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 25 at 420th Street in Menomonie. Officers say the 44-year-old woman’s Ford Mustang crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, and was struck by a northbound Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The 33-year-old woman in the truck was not injured.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of her family.

Police believe road conditions were a factor in the crash.

 

