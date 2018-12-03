MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former Vikings quarterback Brett Favre is one of a number of celebrities who were reportedly tricked into recording videos for an anti-Semitic group.

BuzzFeed News reports that the NFL hall of famer, along with the rapper Soulja Boy and comedian Andy Dick, were all deceived into making videos for the Goyium Defense League (GDL) on the app Cameo, which allows people to pay celebrities for short videos.

In the videos for GDL, Favre and others read coded anti-Semitic messages. BuzzFeed News says the Cameo videos were then spread on YouTube to promote anti-Jewish hatred.

Following BuzzFeeds News’ report, Favre posted a statement on his Facebook page, saying that he thought the GDL was a veterans group, adding that he was sickened by their mission to spread antisemitism online.

“The Cameo request from this organization is a prime example of how these groups are misusing social media to promote their agenda,” Favre’s statement said. “I thought I was creating a message to support the brave men and women of our military forces. Had I understood the source of the request, I never would have fulfilled it.”

The anti-Semitic group paid Favre $500 for the Cameo video. Favre says he is donating the money to charities that fight hate and bigotry.