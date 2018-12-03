MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota family has fond memories of their time spent with the late president.

In 1984, then Vice President George Herbert Walker Bush stopped by their family farm in Cologne.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy visited the Molnau family Monday as they reminisced about that visit by watching the story WCCO aired back in 1984.

It was a visit that left a lasting impact, and now, the flag at the farm of Martha and Dale Molnau flies at half staff.

“It immediately came to mind that we are lowering that flag, and it’s probably the first time that we did that — in his honor,” Dale said.

It’s been 34 years, but the framed pictures in a treasured place in the Molnau home capture the moment when a Vice President came and visited.

“George Bush made a point of coming into our home and sitting down in our living room and he just very casual and just talked about everyday things with us,” Martha. “He was a just a genuinely nice guy.”

There were a few impromptu gifts including cuff links, a stick pin and more.

“He asked us if we golfed; he gave us some golf balls,” Martha said.

As the Vice President left, Martha Molnau gave his secret service detail a thank-you note saying the family would name a calf “Bush” after the Vice President. The Molnau’s were stunned when just a few days later, they received a letter back from then-Vice President Bush that said:

“Dear Dale and Martha,

How about that? A calf named after me. Thanks for the letter and the nice touch.

Love to the kids,

George Bush”

It may have been 1984, but for this Minnesota family, the years slip easily into the present as they remember the gracious man who stopped by their farm.

“He is so down to earth and so sincere; so easy to talk to. You could carry on a conversation with him all day long just sitting at a kitchen table like this. He was an amazing man,” Dale said.

President Donald Trump will attend the Washington funeral service for President Bush.

He has declared Wednesday a national day of mourning with all federal offices closed.