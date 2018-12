MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For those looking to get and give a gift all at once, Essentia Health’s Holiday Bazaar might send you to Brainerd this week.

Vendors, gift baskets and food will be sold to benefit patient care Friday, December 7 from 9-4 p.m.

The annual event is held in the River Room Grille and lower level meeting rooms at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

A silent auction features wrapped gifts during the entire week of December 3 to 7.