MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hootie and the Blowfish will kick off next year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Minnesota State Fair officials announced Monday that the band, known for its 1994 hits like “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You,” is slated to rock the Grandstand on Aug. 22, the first day of the 2019 fair.

They’ll be playing with special guest the Barenaked Ladies, which also had massive hits during the 90s.

Tickets for the show will cost between $51 and $90. They go on sale Friday.

Also announced Monday was the Grandstand headliner for Aug. 27: “Weird-Al” Yankovic.

Tickets to see the comedic cover artist will cost $31. They also go on sale Friday.