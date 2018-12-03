MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 63-year-old Eden Prairie man died of a heart attack following a home invasion in October, and police are now investigating his death as a homicide.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Oukham Oudavanh died on Oct. 6 at a residence in the 13000 block of Jennifer Court in Eden Prairie from cardiac arrest. The manner of his death is homicide.

Police responded to a call from a woman about a home burglary at her house on Jennifer Court around 10:40 p.m. The woman told authorities the two burglary suspects fled with cash, and that a man who was in the residence with her needed medical attention.

Oudavanh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eden Prairie police are investigating.