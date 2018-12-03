  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eden Prairie, Heart Attack, Home Invasion, Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 63-year-old Eden Prairie man died of a heart attack following a home invasion in October, and police are now investigating his death as a homicide.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Oukham Oudavanh died on Oct. 6 at a residence in the 13000 block of Jennifer Court in Eden Prairie from cardiac arrest. The manner of his death is homicide.

RELATED: Man Suffers Medical Emergency, Dies During Burglary

Police responded to a call from a woman about a home burglary at her house on Jennifer Court around 10:40 p.m. The woman told authorities the two burglary suspects fled with cash, and that a man who was in the residence with her needed medical attention.

Oudavanh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eden Prairie police are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.