MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Chief Madaria Arradondo has announced a leadership change for Minneapolis’ 4th Precinct just days after an uproar over decorations on a Christmas tree at the station.

Chief Arradondo is replacing Aaron Biard with Assistant Chief Mike Kjos. Though Arradondo says the decision was made after “very thoughtful review and consideration,” a statement he released Monday does not specify why he opted to replace Biard.

Kjos formerly worked in the precinct as an inspector. Chief Arradondo says Kjos will serve in the leadership capacity until a decision is made on the next inspector.

Last week, community members were outraged by a Christmas tree in the precinct’s lobby.

They say the tree was decorated with insensitive objects as ornaments, including menthol cigarette packs, cans of malt liquor and crime scene tape.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he supports Chief Arradondo’s decision, saying “it reflects his resolve to make meaningful change.”