MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Moorhead police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Police were called to Hornbacher’s about 5:30 p.m. Sunday where a number of people sitting in a car were approached by a man with a gun. Authorities say an altercation occurred and the man fired into the vehicle. A juvenile in the car was struck, taken to the hospital and later released.

KFGO reports the suspect is known to the victims and that it was not a random encounter. He is still at large.

