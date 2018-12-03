  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hornbacher's, Moorhead, Shooting

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Moorhead police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Police were called to Hornbacher’s about 5:30 p.m. Sunday where a number of people sitting in a car were approached by a man with a gun. Authorities say an altercation occurred and the man fired into the vehicle. A juvenile in the car was struck, taken to the hospital and later released.

KFGO reports the suspect is known to the victims and that it was not a random encounter. He is still at large.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.