MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Otter Tail County say an infant died after they were found unconscious over the weekend.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 1-month-old baby not breathing at an Underwood home around 5 a.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found a family member administering CPR.

Emergency personnel also performed life-saving efforts, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, but authorities believe the death to be accidental.