After the huge Black Friday sales, are there any deals left in December? There are tons of savings to be had in the run-up to Christmas.

Chrysa Duran from ThriftyJinxy.com spoke with WCCO about what to buy this month.

Super Saturday

If you don’t mind doing your shopping last minute, try waiting until Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas. While the stores will be extremely busy that day (it’s usually the second busiest shopping day of the year after Black Friday), you’ll find lots of great deals on everything from clothing to household items to toys – just about everything.

Free Shipping Day

Another day to make note of is Free Shipping Day, which this year falls on Dec. 18. On this day, there are thousands of online stores that offer free shipping and guarantee delivery by Christmas Eve.

Restaurant Gift Cards

Many restaurants offer a bonus when you buy a gift card. i.e. Buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 reward card for yourself for free. So it’s a great time to not only buy gift cards for gifts, but to buy them for places you visit often already. It’s like free money! Just keep in mind that many of the bonus cards are only valid through January or March, so don’t forget to use them.

TVs

There were lots of great deals on TVs for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but TV deals continue through the first half of December. If you’re not ready to buy a TV right now, we’ll see deals again right before the Super Bowl.

Toys

December is the month to buy toys. Traditionally, the closer we get to Christmas, the bigger the discounts are. Super Saturday is usually the best day of the year to buy toys, with the possible exception of after-Christmas clearance – but then you may just be too late.

Champagne

It’s the most popular time of the year for bubbly and the best time to find discounts on it, thanks to competition among competing brands. If you’ll be having a wedding, anniversary party or other festive occasion in the new year, you can consider buying the champagne now. It’ll keep!