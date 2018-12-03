  • WCCO 4On Air

Fatal Crash, Interstate 94 East, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The victims of a fatal crash on Interstate 94 into downtown Minneapolis have been identified.

Police say driver Antwanika Myles, 22, and passenger Tyrone Watkins, 20, died in the single-vehicle crash. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on an eastbound I-94 ramp into the downtown area.

Another passenger, 39-year-old Tiffany Gordon, was transferred to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, Myles was traveling southbound in her Chevy Blazer on I-94 and onto the 4th Street ramp when she went off the roadway and collided with the bridge.

The ramp was closed for an extended period of time until the scene was cleared.

