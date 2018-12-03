  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Data Breach, Lori Swanson, Medical Informatics Engineering Inc.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson is suing an Indiana company over a data breach that exposed information of over 8,000 Minnesotans.

Swanson filed the lawsuit Monday against Medical Informatics Engineering Inc.

According to Swanson, hackers in 2015 stole protected health information of over 8,000 Minnesotans from MIE, which provides web-based electronic health records services to medical providers. The hacked data included personal health information and identity information, such as addresses, telephone numbers and Social Security numbers.

The lawsuit alleges that MIE failed to implement industry-accepted data security measures to protect its computer system from hackers.

Swanson says patients “expect health companies to protect the privacy of their electronic health records.”

Other states joined Minnesota in the federal lawsuit.

MIE did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.