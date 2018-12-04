MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The names of two adults found dead in Aitkin County last week have been released.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the bodies as Matthew Garbow, 40, and his 62-year-old mother, Laura Shingobe-Garbow, both of McGregor.

It was determined Garbow’s mother was killed as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. Garbow’s death was ruled to be suicide by multiple sharp force injuries.

Police found the bodies Nov. 27 after responding to a request of a welfare check at the McGregor residence.