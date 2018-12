FDA: Potentially Toxic Vitamin D Levels In Pet FoodThe FDA is alerting pet owners and veterinary professionals about recalls of several dry dog foods after receiving complaints that dogs eating the food experienced vitamin D toxicity.

More Charges Against Man Who Attempted To Have Sex With Sleeping WomenA 32-year-old Twin Cities man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to have sex with a woman while she slept. Additionally, investigators say he took video of the woman, and took videos of other women who didn’t know they were being recorded.

'House Of Horrors': Former Student Seeks To Close Central MN Catholic SchoolA former student of Holy Innocents' Catholic School in Waite Park has filed a lawsuit alleging she was sexually abused by five staff members and a priest when she attended the school from 1978 to 1984.

Officers On Leave After Offensive Minneapolis Police Christmas Tree Sparks OutrageA Minneapolis City Council member says swift action was taken recently after inappropriate decorations were put on a Christmas tree inside the city’s 4th Precinct police station. On social media, some called the decorations, which apparently consisted of empty Takis bags and Popeyes Chicken cups, “racist and derogatory.”

'Rice Street Rock Star': St. Paul’s Mike 'Bones' Hartzell RememberedThere was an outpouring of support Monday in response to the death of one of St. Paul's most famous citizens. “Bones,” as he was known, died at the age of 71.

Woman Dead After 2-Vehicle Crash In WisconsinA woman is dead after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Wisconsin Monday morning.

Experts Question Crane Lake Spending Millions On Water QualityA fight over tax dollars and accusations of government waste might be messier than the sewer pipes that started it all. So far, the tiny community of Crane Lake near the Canadian border has spent millions in the name of water quality, but some experts question if that spending is really necessary.

Man Breaks Into J. Selby's Restaurant, Steals SafeInside were checks and thousands of dollars, about $1,350 of which were donations. The money was dropped off by customers on Thanksgiving when the restaurant hosted a free meal to all. It was supposed to go to the people living at the homeless encampment in Minneapolis.

Costco Moves To Intervene In Lawsuit Against St. CloudCostco bought about 19 acres in Heritage Park for $3.5 million last July. Citizens for Government Accountability claims the land is worth at least $6 million.

Postal Service To Suspend Most Deliveries, Close Offices To Honor George H.W. BushThe U.S. Postal Service announced it will "suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity" on Wednesday for the national day of mourning honoring the late former President George H.W. Bush.