  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homicide, Local TV, Minneapolis, Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man has been charged in another man’s death in Minneapolis over the weekend, in what police believe was a fight over a laptop computer.

Investigators say the homicide happened on the 1900 block of Park Avenue South at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police arrived on the scene to find the victim, who has not been identified by name, unconscious. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

While paramedics were working on the victim, 28-year-old Nicholas Allan Young was seen in the hallway with blood on his hands, and admitted to police that he had been in a fight with the victim.

He told police that, about eight months prior, he had bought a laptop and sold it to the victim on condition of paying it off in monthly installments.

He said he went to the man’s apartment to retrieve the laptop after he claimed he didn’t have money this month to pay for it. A fight apparently ensued, and Young said he blacked out.

The victim sustained injuries to his face and head; his throat cartilage had also been fractured.

Young has been charged with second-degree unintentional murder, and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.