MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man has been charged in another man’s death in Minneapolis over the weekend, in what police believe was a fight over a laptop computer.

Investigators say the homicide happened on the 1900 block of Park Avenue South at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police arrived on the scene to find the victim, who has not been identified by name, unconscious. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

While paramedics were working on the victim, 28-year-old Nicholas Allan Young was seen in the hallway with blood on his hands, and admitted to police that he had been in a fight with the victim.

He told police that, about eight months prior, he had bought a laptop and sold it to the victim on condition of paying it off in monthly installments.

He said he went to the man’s apartment to retrieve the laptop after he claimed he didn’t have money this month to pay for it. A fight apparently ensued, and Young said he blacked out.

The victim sustained injuries to his face and head; his throat cartilage had also been fractured.

Young has been charged with second-degree unintentional murder, and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.