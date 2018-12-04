  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Savage man has been convicted of criminal vehicular homicide stemming from a two-vehicle crash that killed a 28-year-old man last July.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Tuesday Christopher Michael Wendt, 34, was convicted in a Hennepin County courtroom for the death of Travis John Krautkremer.

The crash happened July 12, 2017 in the area of Interstate 494 and Highway 169 in Bloomington. A witness told officers she saw Wendt’s truck “run over” Krautkremer’s Camaro, killing him at the scene.

A blood sample taken from Wendt after the crash tested positive for amphetamines.

Wendt’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

