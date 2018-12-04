MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation has begun after a body was recovered from the Mississippi River in Minneapolis Tuesday.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the report of a body in the river near the Interstate 35W just past the St. Anthony Lock and Dam around noon Tuesday.

When first responders arrived, they found a deceased man in the river. His identity and cause of death will be released later by the county’s medical examiner.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.