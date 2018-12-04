MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who said he was distracted by his cellphone rolled his vehicle several times and suffered injuries early Tuesday morning, according to the Stearns County Sheriff.

Police say they responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. of an accident on County Road 43 and 217th Street in Munson Township. When they arrived, they found Raymundo Villavieencio-Quijas, 26, had gone into the ditch and rolled his car.

Sheriff Don Gudmundson says Villavieencio-Quijas was able to go to a nearby home to call for help. He told officers he was wearing his seat belt, and was traveling about 56 mph.

Villavieencio-Quijas was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the St. Cloud Hospital. He was issued a citation for driving after suspension, use of telecommunication device and careless driving.