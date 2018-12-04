Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Minneapolis, Robbery, Subway
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint last month.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the robbery happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 4. at the sandwich shop located on 2400 Hennepin Avenue East, in the city’s Como neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a man, between 22 and 29 years old, about 6 feet tall, with a medium build and tattoos of crosses under both of his eyes.

The man used a silver revolver during the robbery, police say. He fled the restaurant on foot.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477.

