  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kabaar Powell, Minneapolis, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Video has been released in a June 11, 2018 pursuit in Minneapolis where the driver crashed into a playground and seriously injured two children.

Late Tuesday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol and Col. Matt Langer released the graphic video and discussed the incident.

Watch Full Press Conference Below:


full spacer Video Released In Mpls. Pursuit That Ended With Playground Crash, 2 Kids Injured
On June 11, 27-year-old Kabaar Powell of Richfield fled from troopers who attempted to stop him for speeding and other violations. The 6-minute pursuit that followed led troopers through Minneapolis neighborhoods and ended when Powell crashed an SUV into a city playground – striking children.

Related: Man Who Ran Over 3 Kids Sentenced To Nearly 3 Years In Prison

Powell, who had no drivers’ license, struck three children with his SUV. He fled after the crash, but was caught. Troopers found an unlicensed and loaded pistol inside his vehicle.

Two of the kids, a 4-year-old and 2-year-old, were rushed to North Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Peltier family’s GoFundMe page, two of the children recovered fairly quickly, but the 2-year-old suffered both neck and hip fractures, and needed immediate surgery to protect his spinal cord.
https://www.gofundme.com/for-kayden-peltier-amp-family

Powell was charged with multiple felonies, later pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced in August to 33 months in prison.

At the press conference, Langer strong defended his troopers decision to continue the pursuit.

Comments
  1. Kevin Ol says:
    December 4, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Sue the state? give me a break, sue the responsible party. Oh wait he doesn’t have any money but the taxpayers have lots. Go pack sand.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.