MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Video has been released in a June 11, 2018 pursuit in Minneapolis where the driver crashed into a playground and seriously injured two children.
Late Tuesday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol and Col. Matt Langer released the graphic video and discussed the incident.
Watch Full Press Conference Below:
On June 11, 27-year-old Kabaar Powell of Richfield fled from troopers who attempted to stop him for speeding and other violations. The 6-minute pursuit that followed led troopers through Minneapolis neighborhoods and ended when Powell crashed an SUV into a city playground – striking children.
Powell, who had no drivers’ license, struck three children with his SUV. He fled after the crash, but was caught. Troopers found an unlicensed and loaded pistol inside his vehicle.
Two of the kids, a 4-year-old and 2-year-old, were rushed to North Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
According to the Peltier family’s GoFundMe page, two of the children recovered fairly quickly, but the 2-year-old suffered both neck and hip fractures, and needed immediate surgery to protect his spinal cord.
Powell was charged with multiple felonies, later pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced in August to 33 months in prison.
At the press conference, Langer strong defended his troopers decision to continue the pursuit.
Sue the state? give me a break, sue the responsible party. Oh wait he doesn’t have any money but the taxpayers have lots. Go pack sand.