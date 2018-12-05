MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota mother’s Facebook post about the racism her son faces at a south metro school has gone viral. And she says school officials need to do more in response.

Ashleigh Bursch published a long Facebook post Monday, saying she’s reached a breaking point with how administrators at Chaska Middle School East are responding to repeated incidents of racism against her son, who is black.

The incident that spurred the Facebook post, which has been shared more than 800 times as of Wednesday morning, was one where someone took her son’s gym shirt from his locker on Monday and wrote “N—–” on it.

“I am sick to my stomach, my heart literally hurts and my eyes burn from the tears,” Bursch wrote on Facebook. “I can’t stand this hate that so many live in.”

The mother says her son wore the shirt for the entire gym class, hiding it under a sweatshirt. The matter was brought to her attention, she says, by a school official. She screen-grabbed part of the email, and added it in her Facebook post.

In the email, Assistant Principal Andrew Gilbert says he gave Bursch’s son a new gym shirt after he asked him for one. The assistant principal said that there are no cameras in the locker room to have seen who wrote the racial slur. He did not appear to give concern as to how the child was reacting to the situation.

Bursch wrote that she was “very disappointed” with the administrator’s response, saying that she’s been into the office several times to report what her son has faced, often to be told that there’s not much the school can do in response.

Bursch says that last year it was common for her son to come home in tears because the other students laughed at him and called him a “monkey.” Some students also allegedly taunted him, saying that his father must be a drug dealer or a rapper because he is black.

District officials with Eastern Carver County Schools say that administrators at Chaska Middle School East have dealt with all the concerns that Bursch and her son have brought to the school’s attention, adding that there was a thorough and consistent response to each.

The district also noted that they cannot release details of these incidents to the public, citing privacy laws.

On Tuesday, Chaska Middle School East sent out a note to parents, saying that someone wrote a racial slur on a student’s shirt. The school said it was investigating and had contacted the Chaska Police Department.