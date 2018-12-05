Comments
(credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Country music superstar Garth Brooks is returning to the Twin Cities this spring.
According to a press release Wednesday, the No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history will play U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis on May 4.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Dec. 14. They’ll cost $94.95.
