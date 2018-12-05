MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five Midwestern states rank at the top of a new list of the best places to drive — with Minnesota sitting at No. 4.

The list, curated by Bankrate.com, compiled data considering low driving costs, good driving quality and safe driving conditions. North Dakota ranked first, followed by Iowa, Ohio, Minnesota and Nebraska.

California ranked last in the nation due to poor road conditions, long commute times and high rates of theft and fatal crashes. The Golden State was followed by Hawaii, Connecticut, New Jersey and Washington.