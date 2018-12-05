DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans in our community.
Filed Under:Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, MSP Airport, Stolen Vehicle Suspect
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A male suspect is in custody after he drove a stolen vehicle into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Wednesday.

According to airport officials, police at the airport were notified at 9:15 a.m. that a stolen vehicle had entered the roadway at the airport’s Terminal 1.

Officers searched and located the vehicle in a parking ramp. The suspected driver of the vehicle fled on foot and first made his way to the Terminal 1 loading dock and then onto Concourse C. He then made his way to the Terminal 1 light rail station and entered a light rail tunnel.

Metro Transit was notified and train service to the airport was temporarily discontinued.

Airport police, along with other responding agencies, searched for the suspect. He was located and arrested at around 10:15 a.m. near the entrance to the light rail tunnel at Terminal 2.

Charges are pending.

Airport operations were not impacted.

