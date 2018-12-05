MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They’re tried-and-true elements of the American language, but now, the animal rights group PETA wants you to stop using common phrases like “bring home the bacon” and “kill two birds with one stone” — suggesting that these idioms carry harmful messages.

In a post on Tuesday, PETA tweeted, “words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it.”

The animal rights group then provided followers with alternative variations of common phrases “to remove speciesism from your daily conversation.”

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA: Bringing Home the Bagels Since 1980 (@peta) December 4, 2018

For example, in lieu of “kill two birds with one stone,” how about saying “feed two birds with one scone”? Or instead of “beat a dead horse,” try “feed a fed horse.”

PETA doubled down on their message by adding one of their alternative phrases, “bring home the bagels” to their Twitter bio.

And while some of PETA’s supporters got on board with the campaign by sharing their own “anti-speciesist phrases,” others wasted no time in voicing their disapproval.

