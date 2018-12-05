MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say they’re investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on the city’s north side.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of Lyndale Avenue North. Officers found an adult woman had been injured in the incident and administered first aid until EMS transported her to the hospital.

Police stayed on scene to check for evidence, witnesses and surveillance video.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Minneapolis Police Department.