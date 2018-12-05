MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Light snow is expected to fall on the Twin Cities metro during the Wednesday evening commute, and afterward temperatures will plunge.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the snow will move into the metro around 4 p.m. and continue through the evening. While totals won’t likely exceed a half inch, it’ll be enough to make roads messy.

Icy roads could also be a problem Thursday morning as temperatures are expected to drop into the low teens overnight. The cold will linger through the weekend, with Friday being the most frigid.

Light snow will move in just in time for the evening commute. It won't be much, a half inch or less, but enough to make the roads slick. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/heqop7mBB5 — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) December 5, 2018

Highs Friday are expected to be in the upper teens. The lows could be subzero, or in the low single digits.

While the rest of weekend looks to be chilly, with highs in the low-to-mid 20s, it’ll also be sunny.

Temperatures are expected to climb back to average nearly next week.